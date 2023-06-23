Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

Connecticut golf fans enjoy trip to Traveler’s Championship

Fans enjoy second round of the Travelers Championship.
By Eliza Kruczynski and Jay Kenney
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - Thousands of fans turned out for round two of the Travelers Championship on Friday in Cromwell.

Fans young and old were eager for the second day of tournament play to begin.

Thousands turned out, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite professional golfers competing at Cromwell’s TPC River Highlands.

Callie Shnog, a golf fan from West Hartford, was thrilled to return to the course again in 2023, stating, “The Travelers Championship is one of the best sporting events in the northeast but especially for Connecticut, it’s amazing.”

Other spectators were attending their first professional golf tournament ever, all while making special memories with family and friends.

“I’m just excited to hang out with my son. This is his first real golf tournament so it’s his first time seeing the pros. It’s really cool. He just got into golf, super into it. It’s fun”, said Collin Wade, as he enjoyed some father-son time at the tournament on Friday.

The weather forecast was stormy at points this week, and fans like Isaiah Lizardi are thrilled the rain has yet to impact tournament play.

“I think just getting the opportunity to see some great players. I’m not a big golf guy but having the atmosphere of the people everywhere, seeing big guys like Rory.”

Two final rounds remain after today’s second round; grab a ticket if you can, or someone else will.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Dealing with abandoned boats at CT marinas
Abandoned boats causing problems at marinas
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi is tracking rain expected on Saturday morning. There is a chance for...
Technical Discussion: A Few Passing Showers Through This Evening, Higher Rain Chances Saturday Morning...
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Body found near a road in Somers
Police officers in Bloomfield, CT.
Shots fired during Bloomfield burglary; suspects sought

Latest News

Search continues for Bloomfield armed robbery suspects
Search continues for Bloomfield armed robbery suspects
Pasta Vita announces 4 of 5 locations will close down
Pasta Vita announces locations will close
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
Veterans outpost at the Travelers Championship
Veterans outpost at the Travelers Championship