Connecticut golf fans enjoy trip to Traveler’s Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - Thousands of fans turned out for round two of the Travelers Championship on Friday in Cromwell.

Fans young and old were eager for the second day of tournament play to begin.

Thousands turned out, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite professional golfers competing at Cromwell’s TPC River Highlands.

Callie Shnog, a golf fan from West Hartford, was thrilled to return to the course again in 2023, stating, “The Travelers Championship is one of the best sporting events in the northeast but especially for Connecticut, it’s amazing.”

Other spectators were attending their first professional golf tournament ever, all while making special memories with family and friends.

“I’m just excited to hang out with my son. This is his first real golf tournament so it’s his first time seeing the pros. It’s really cool. He just got into golf, super into it. It’s fun”, said Collin Wade, as he enjoyed some father-son time at the tournament on Friday.

The weather forecast was stormy at points this week, and fans like Isaiah Lizardi are thrilled the rain has yet to impact tournament play.

“I think just getting the opportunity to see some great players. I’m not a big golf guy but having the atmosphere of the people everywhere, seeing big guys like Rory.”

Two final rounds remain after today’s second round; grab a ticket if you can, or someone else will.

