Controversy in Hamden after $3,000 in taxpayer money spent on retirement party

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Hamden town leaders are in hot water after residents learned that over $3,000 went to a Brookvale park rangers retirement party.

“Taxpayers of Hamden are stretched, are suffocated,” said Joy Wildman, who lives in Hamden. “When you have something as frivolous like this, it’s quite alarming.”

Hamden residents say they’re fed up.

“I can tell you that in my home, we’re paying close to $14,000 a year,” Joy said.

Thomas Figlar is on the same page.

He also questions the town’s lack of transparency and wonders why other town employees don’t get lavish retirement parties.

“If you’re going to do it for one, are you going to do it for everyone?” Figlar asked.

According to a document obtained by Channel 3, a town director signed off on a nearly $3,000 direct payment to Old World Pizza Truck.

On the receipt, it says “retirement party.”

The mayor says $500 also went to live music.

“It was a very small percentage of our budget,” said Mayor Lauren Garrett.

The retirement party was for Ranger Vin Lavorgna.

According to the mayor, he gave over 20 years of service to the park, and the retirement party was a special circumstance.

“All of the work Ranger Vinny has done at Brooksvale Park, growing the size of the park, raising all of that money, and the work he’s done to bring volunteers into the park, it’s really grown under his direction,” Mayor Garrett said.

Hamden residents say many people in the community love Ranger Vinny and are upset his celebrations are clouded but say the party shouldn’t have been held on their dollar.

“There’s a trust issue from the citizens of Hamden, a transparency issue, and this, I want to stress, this is a bipartisan issue,” Joy said. “This is a very united front.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.