Family Friday: Events for the first summer weekend

By Nicole Nalepa
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WFSB) – There are so many fun things in store for the first summer weekend!

Connecticut Irish Festival  

Saturday, June 24 (12p – 9p) and Sunday, June 25 (12p – 7p)

Irish American Community Center, 9 Venice Place, East Haven

Purchase tickets at the door, 16 and under get in free

Live music, activities for kids, and some competitions

Celebrate Saybrook

Sunday, June 25

Main Street

1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Street vendors, music, entertainment

Firefly Fun at the Roaring Brook Nature Center

Sunday, June 25

70 Gracey Road, Canton

1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m., story time at 2 p.m.

Admission to the center is under $10

Learn about fireflies, where to find them, and make a firefly craft

