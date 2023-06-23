Family Friday: Events for the first summer weekend
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WFSB) – There are so many fun things in store for the first summer weekend!
Saturday, June 24 (12p – 9p) and Sunday, June 25 (12p – 7p)
Irish American Community Center, 9 Venice Place, East Haven
Purchase tickets at the door, 16 and under get in free
Live music, activities for kids, and some competitions
Sunday, June 25
Main Street
1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Street vendors, music, entertainment
Firefly Fun at the Roaring Brook Nature Center
Sunday, June 25
70 Gracey Road, Canton
1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m., story time at 2 p.m.
Admission to the center is under $10
Learn about fireflies, where to find them, and make a firefly craft
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.