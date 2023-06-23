Summer Escapes
Funeral held for Nathan Carman, man accused of killing mother in inheritance scheme

By Audrey Russo
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s a complicated day for those keeping a close eye on the Nathan Carman case.

Carman, who was accused of killing his mother on a fishing trip, died in jail last week.

Today was his funeral.

The church was nearly empty at Lady of Lourdes in Waterbury.

The 29-year-old was federally indicted last year. He was accused of deliberately sinking a boat in 2016, killing his mother Linda.

Prosecutors claim it was a plot to take millions in inheritance money.

The case was set to go to trial in a few months.

His attorneys said Carman seemed upbeat, until he was found dead last week.

Now, the murder case has been dismissed and New Hampshire police are investigating the death.

One of his attorneys, Martin Minella, still could not confirm if it was suicide.

“What they told us was that it wasn’t suspicious. So, I don’t know what that means, but there will be a full medical report within 60 days,” Minella said.

None of Nathan’s family came to claim the remains that were in New Hampshire. His attorney paid for his funeral.

“We were able to retrieve the body,” said Minella. “I’m not aware of any family that attended. His father will be here for the burial in July.”

