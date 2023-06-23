Hunters Ambulance threatens work stoppage after stalled contract negotiations

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Meriden based Hunters Ambulance is threatening to strike after stalled contract negotiations with Hartford Healthcare.

Peter Zera and Eric Heidtman have worked a combined 2 decades for Hunters Ambulance.

After 19 months of negotiating, they say moral has hit rock bottom.

“This is the low point of moral, this as bad as I’ve ever seen it,” said Zera.

“This is the closest we’ve come to a work stoppage,” added Heidtman.

The employee’s union; IAEP local 294 voted no confidence in Hartford Healthcare management last month.

Both Zera and Heidtman say the vote came after several factors including a reluctance to regulate wages.

“They want part-timers to make one wage and full-timers to make another, and we feel that someone doing the same exact job should earn the same exact wage across the board,” Zera said.

There is also a proposal to add 3 times the amount of mandated shifts.

“A mandation is an additional shift you are forced to work; you can refuse but there are caveats and penalties associated with that,” Zera explained.

In response, Hunters Ambulance sent Channel 3 a statement.

Hunter’s Ambulance provided the union with an enhanced offer on June 15. Since then, the union has not accepted the offer or presented a formal counterproposal. We do not understand why the union is talking about a work stoppage instead of focusing on reaching an agreement. Hunter's latest proposal follows membership's rejection of a tentative agreement unanimously recommended by the union's committee in May. Since then, Hunter's considered and addressed each issue cited by the union as reasons for rejection. Hunter's enhanced offer also provides substantial, front-loaded wage increases averaging 17.2% over four years. Among other benefits, we are offering enhanced health benefits with a lower deductible, and extending them to regular part-time employees; adding employer-paid disability benefits; increasing the employer 401(k) match by 2%; supporting training; expanding paid time off benefits; and more. This latest proposal provides above-market wages and the most employee-friendly scheduling policies among Connecticut's commercial EMS providers. Since acquiring the ambulance service two years ago, Hunter's has invested more than $3 million in health, training and safety enhancements, including an upgraded communication platform and new medical equipment, which have greatly benefited our employees and our patients.

There is one thing both groups can agree on, neither side wants a work stoppage.

“That’s the least favorable option for us, we do want to come to a negotiated settlement with the company,” said Heidtman.

It is unclear as to who would fill that void if Hunters does decide on a work stoppage.

The employees say both sides are working on a date to schedule their next negotiation.

