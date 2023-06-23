Summer Escapes
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star Larry Myers Jr. dies, family member says

Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd...
Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd Darrell confirmed his death in a post on Facebook.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(Gray News) – An aspiring gospel singer who starred in TLC’s “My 600-lb. Life” known as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits died at 49, according to several reports.

People magazine reports Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd Darrell confirmed his death in a post on Facebook.

“Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed,” Darrell wrote in the post.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Myers appeared on “My 600-lb. Life” in January 2022 and weighed 940 pounds when he was on the show.

He continued to document his weight loss journey on his YouTube channel and launched “The Buttermilk Biscuit Show.”

His god-sister Sonya Hines created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

“His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met,” Hines wrote. “As a family, we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

