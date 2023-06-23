Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

Pasta Vita shutting down multiple locations in July

Pasta Vita announces 4 of 5 locations will close down
By Bryant Reed and Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Pasta Vita announced four of its five locations will be closing on July 14.

The original location in Old Saybrook is staying open.

The grab and go pasta shop said its locations in Wethersfield, South Windsor, Avon and Mohegan Sun will all shut down.

Pasta Vita took to social media to thank customers for their business.

“We’d like to thank the customers at these locations for their loyalty over the past several years,” the company said.

Gift cards can still be used at all locations until the shops close, according to the company.

After July 14, any gift cards can be redeemed at the Old Saybrook location.

That is the original location, which is celebrating 30 years in business this year.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Dealing with abandoned boats at CT marinas
Abandoned boats causing problems at marinas
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi is tracking rain expected on Saturday morning. There is a chance for...
Technical Discussion: A Few Passing Showers Through This Evening, Higher Rain Chances Saturday Morning...
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Body found near a road in Somers
Police officers in Bloomfield, CT.
Shots fired during Bloomfield burglary; suspects sought

Latest News

Fans enjoy second round of the Travelers Championship.
Connecticut golf fans enjoy trip to Traveler’s Championship
Search continues for Bloomfield armed robbery suspects
Search continues for Bloomfield armed robbery suspects
Pasta Vita announces 4 of 5 locations will close down
Pasta Vita announces locations will close
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut