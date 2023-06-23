Pasta Vita shutting down multiple locations in July

(WFSB) – Pasta Vita announced four of its five locations will be closing on July 14.

The original location in Old Saybrook is staying open.

The grab and go pasta shop said its locations in Wethersfield, South Windsor, Avon and Mohegan Sun will all shut down.

Pasta Vita took to social media to thank customers for their business.

“We’d like to thank the customers at these locations for their loyalty over the past several years,” the company said.

Gift cards can still be used at all locations until the shops close, according to the company.

After July 14, any gift cards can be redeemed at the Old Saybrook location.

That is the original location, which is celebrating 30 years in business this year.

