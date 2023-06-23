Police investigation underway in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A police investigation is underway early Friday morning in Bloomfield.

Police officers were seen investigating the area surrounding Tobey Road at about 4 a.m.

Department officials have yet to say what they are investigating.

When Eyewitness News crews arrived at the scene, police officers could be seen walking in the area with their firearms drawn.

The Connecticut State Police have confirmed they are assisting Bloomfield Police Department with their investigation.

