Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

Police investigation underway in Bloomfield

Police officers were seen investigating the area surrounding Tobey Road at about 4 a.m.
The Connecticut State Police have confirmed they are assisting Bloomfield Police Department with their investigation.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A police investigation is underway early Friday morning in Bloomfield.

Police officers were seen investigating the area surrounding Tobey Road at about 4 a.m.

Department officials have yet to say what they are investigating.

When Eyewitness News crews arrived at the scene, police officers could be seen walking in the area with their firearms drawn.

The Connecticut State Police have confirmed they are assisting Bloomfield Police Department with their investigation.

Our crews are at the scene working to gather more information.

This is a Developing Story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
FORECAST: Mostly cloudy tomorrow, daily storm chances through the weekend!
Technical Discussion: Mostly cloudy today, daily storm chances through the weekend!
Dealing with abandoned boats at CT marinas
Abandoned boats causing problems at marinas
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Body found near a road in Somers
Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.
Amber Alert canceled; mother faces charges after 4-year-old girl found safe in Massachusetts

Latest News

The Connecticut State Police have confirmed they are assisting Bloomfield Police Department...
Police investigation underway in Bloomfield
FORECAST: Mostly cloudy tomorrow, daily storm chances through the weekend!
Technical Discussion: Mostly cloudy today, daily storm chances through the weekend!
Hunters Ambulance threatens work stoppage after stalled contract negotiations
Hunters Ambulance threatens work stoppage after stalled contract negotiations
Ansonia police investigate shooting in Marshalls parking lot
Ansonia police investigate shooting in Marshalls parking lot