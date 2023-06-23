Popular swimming spot in northeast CT closed for the summer

POMFRET, CT (WFSB) - Summer is here and many people are looking to cool off with a swim.

People in northeast Connecticut may have to drive a bit as a popular swimming spot is closed for yet another summer season.

Mashamoquet Brook State Park is closed due to maintenance issues.

“What’s the point in going if you can’t go swimming,” Samantha Horan of Mansfield said.

Where children once swam, adults now walk. The man-made pond is now dry and full of sand. It was emptied shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

“I wish we had answers,” Raymond Green of Eastford said. “I can’t remember when I started (coming here), probably as a baby. This was an area where we could swim, picnic, have family gatherings.”

Green says he’s been enjoying the park for more than 70 years. He says since the pond was drained, the atmosphere just haven’t been the same.

“It just destroys the opportunity to have an interaction and meet new people,” Green said.

Now, people in northeast Connecticut have taken the matter into their own hands. Horan started a petition to refill the pond.

“I’m trying to keep what I grew up with alive,” Horan said. “It’s a quiet, quaint little place and I just want to see it opened back up so I’m hoping this raises some kind of awareness.”

CT DEEP leaders say they don’t have any plans to reopen the swimming area anytime soon. The water to feed the pond is drawn from a nearby brook. That brook is a designated agricultural watershed and the water is low. Right now, the grate connecting the brook to the pond is bolted shut and a tree covers it, preventing anyone from opening it up.

“This was a place I’ve been coming since I was a child,” Green said. “It’s an oasis area.”

