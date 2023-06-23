Third arrest made in Meriden street takeover that damaged police cruiser

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A third person has been arrested for a street takeover in Meriden that left a police cruiser damaged.

Meriden police announced on Friday that they arrested Jarid Weymer and charged him with first-degree riot, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with police, unlawful assembly, and first-degree criminal trespass.

Jarid Weymer was arrested for his role in a street takeover that damaged a police cruiser in Meriden on May 6. (Meriden police)

Police said Weymer was captured on camera as he jumped on the hood of the cruiser.

Officers said they were called to the Lowe’s parking lot on East Main Street for the large gathering back on May 6.

“As officers arrived on scene in marked cruisers, one individual waiving a flag representing the Country of Mexico, signaled to a group of approximately 30 to 40 individuals to come towards him,” Meriden police wrote in a news release. “This group swarmed an officer in a marked cruiser, preventing him from being able to drive in any direction.”

Police said a number of people were seen and heard on the cruiser dash camera screaming obscenities, displaying the middle finger, recording the officer, provoking fellow rioters, making obscene sexual gestures, and performing other “crude and tumultuous activities.”

As the officer tried to disperse the crowd, several people jumped on the hood of the marked cruiser and proceeded to stomp and jump. Police said that caused a felonious amount of damage to city property.

“The rioters blocked additional officers from being able to assist in dispersing the unlawful crowd/taking enforcement,” police said.

They said the officer was forced to back up from the area as the crowd advanced toward him, and the suspects continued their unlawful behavior.

“In working with our local, state, and federal partner, a collaborative effort was made to identify these rioters,” police continued. “Working in partnership with the Meriden Superior Court, arrest warrants have been obtained for three parties involved in this incident.”

Police already arrested Tatianna Ortiz and Shawn Mills on May 25 for their involvement in the incident.

Weymer was arrested on June 19 and held on a $250,000 court set bond.

Police said he also had an active arrest warrant for his involvement in a similar incident in a nearby town. No details were released about that incident.

The Meriden Police Department said it will continue to investigate the street takeover. Any information can be sent to detectives at 203-630-6279, or anonymously at 203-630-6273.

