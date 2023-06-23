Veterans families recognized at the Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Day two of the Travelers Championship featured a special area for the families of military veterans.

Trinity Health of New England said it wanted to honor active and retired military members all week long at the “Patriots’ Outpost” at the TPC River Highlands.

The effort replaced Military Appreciation Day, which was only a single day event.

The outpost featured a view of the 9th hole.

Servicemembers received free ground tickets for them and their families. They were able to hang out, enjoy the view, have some snacks, and eat a complimentary lunch.

“My doctor belongs to the group,” said Richard Zaczynski, marine veteran. “I’m a patient of Trinity health so, we need a break. We get up there and it gives us a chance to relax and we have water here and just a break to meet different people.”

The outpost will be active all weekend long.

