With McCarthy in the lead, Day 2 of the Travelers Championship tees off

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Day two of tournament play at the Travelers Championship teed off on Friday morning.

Denny McCarthy was in the lead after the first round wrapped up on Thursday.

Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott were tied for second at 8-under par.

Tickets for the second round were sold out. However, officials said there was a chance fans could snag a spot at the gates.

Fans were told to expect heavy traffic when they head closer to the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Once on the course, they can check out the practice facility and grab breakfast until 10:30 a.m.

Most concession stands, lounges, and Fan Zone activities open up at 10 a.m. That included the Champions Club, the Hartford HealthCare Sports Zone, Meomi Wine Lounge, The Mohegan Sun Club, and a number of other booths.

Updates on the scoreboard and other fan information can be found on the Travelers Championship website here.

