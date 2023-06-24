Summer Escapes
Crash, large police presence reported on I-91 in Rocky Hill

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - A lane is closed following a crash on I-91 south in Rocky Hill.

The right lane is closed between Exits 23 and 22s, according to the DOT.

The crash happened shortly before 2:08 p.m. on Saturday, state police said.

Traffic cameras show a large police presence Is in the area.

State police say injuries have been reported but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

