East Hartford man dies following shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford police say they are investigating a homicide on Zion Street Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter notification near 433 Zion Street around 3:09 a.m.

While police were on scene, a victim was dropped off at Hartford Hospital by a private vehicle.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Emilio Camacho from East Hartford.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at (860) 722-8477.

