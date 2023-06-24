Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

East Hartford man dies following shooting in Hartford

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford police say they are investigating a homicide on Zion Street Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter notification near 433 Zion Street around 3:09 a.m.

While police were on scene, a victim was dropped off at Hartford Hospital by a private vehicle.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Emilio Camacho from East Hartford.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at (860) 722-8477.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dealing with abandoned boats at CT marinas
Abandoned boats causing problems at marinas
Pasta Vita announces 4 of 5 locations will close down
Pasta Vita shutting down multiple locations in July
Police officers in Bloomfield, CT.
Shots fired during Bloomfield burglary; suspects sought
3 UConn players in the NBA Draft
UConn’s Hawkins, Jackson drafted; Sanogo agrees to two-way deal
FORECAST: Areas of fog overnight and rain developing through the morning!
Technical Discussion: A Foggy, Rainy & Muggy Start! Several Rounds Of Unsettled Weather Expected Next Week...

Latest News

FORECAST: Areas of fog overnight and rain developing through the morning!
Technical Discussion: A Foggy, Rainy & Muggy Start! Several Rounds Of Unsettled Weather Expected Next Week...
McCarthy, Bradley tied for Travelers Championship lead after round 2
McCarthy, Bradley tied for Travelers Championship lead after round 2
SOMETHING'S COOKING: Aroy Thai Garden
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Aroy Thai Garden
Backlash over retirement party in Hamden
Controversy in Hamden after $3,000 in taxpayer money spent on retirement party