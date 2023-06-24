Local golfers from the same club compete at the Travelers

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - It’s always fun to see golfers with ties to Connecticut have a good weekend at the Travelers Championship.

A pair of local players in the same pairing have one thing in common: they belong to the same club.

On one side, you have Ben James, one of the best college golfers in the nation.

He was an all-American at the University of Virginia and a Nicklaus Award finalist as a freshman.

On the heels of his success, he’s back at Travelers for the second straight year.

“Great experience. Definitely something I’ll learn from, and try to get better from, but again it’s always great having family and friends come out and watch,” said James, a Milford native.

On the other, you have Andy Svoboda, who played at the U.S. Open last week and barely missed making the cut.

After shooting a 65 in the second round, he won’t have to worry about that this time.

“I’m really excited, my goal was pretty much ‘just make the cut.’ I played last week, missed the cut by one so that was a little disappointing, but I’ve played pretty well on this course. I’ve made the cut here before,” said Svoboda.

Both these golfers have history at the Great River Golf Club in Milford.

Svoboda is the new head pro there, while James won multiple club championships in years past.

While they haven’t known each other very long, they still have plenty of respect for what they do on the links.

“He’s just a great player. I mean, he hits it great off the tee. He putted really good today, and obviously we play at the same club, so hopefully I could get some pointers from him going forward. But I wish him all the best this weekend,” James said.

“He really hits the ball far, he’s had an unbelievable college career. Yeah, he’s got a bright future. I mean, I wish I had that kind of power. He’s got a good demeanor too, so I think he’ll have a lot of success out here once he plays a little more,” said Svoboda.

The friends and family that came to support them echo that.

“All the hard work they did put in is paying off right now, and it’s great to see all our members from Great River in Milford coming up to support him,” said Josh Rifkin of Milford.

“I’ve been teammates with him for about a year and it’s just nice to play with him and get some good competition in,” said Shawna Aurora, a high school teammate of James. “I’ve seen him develop a lot but overall it’s nice to see him develop especially on the course.”

While James’ time at the travelers is over, Svoboda will be in action Saturday to keep his dream weekend alive. Milford will be watching.

