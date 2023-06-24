Summer Escapes
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Aroy Thai Garden

By Roger Susanin
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Middletown restaurant owner is a true trailblazer.

“This is like my dream, my dream. But I cannot believe this comes so fast,” said Lapat Watrous, Aroy Thai Garden.

Lapat opened her business in the old Thai Gardens location on Main Street.

But she didn’t just add the word aroy, Thai for delicious, she completely changed the menu and added a major twist!

Aroy Thai Gardens is Connecticut’s first 100% vegan Thai restaurant.

“I’m really excited, and I’m really happy. That’s why I do everything, like push myself for everything. I want to do my best for everyone,” Watrous said.

The first person Lapat impressed with her cooking when she moved to the US from Thailand two years ago was her husband John.

He’s not a vegan but says Lapat’s meals are so good, he doesn’t care!

“When I have her food, I was like, I could eat this all day,” John Watrous said.

Drunken noodles are ubiquitous, but Lapat’s stand out with a heaping helping of perfect rice noodles, veggies, and Thai basil.

Lapat’s unique dumplings are blue because they’re made with butterfly flour!

Another show-stopper is the khao soi soup, which TasteAtlas calls the best soup in the world!

Lapat’s version is packed with coconut milk, rice noodles, and Thai herbs.

“I want people to know vegan is not boring at all,” Watrous said. “If you say that vegan food is boring, you have not tried my food yet. Give me a chance, just give me a chance and try my food.”

