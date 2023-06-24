Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship causes delays on Route 99 in Rocky Hill

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - A stretch of Route 99 in Rocky Hill is experiencing significant traffic due to the Travelers Championship.

Officials with Rocky Hill police say traffic is backed up between West Street and the Cromwell town line.

“Residents are encouraged to avoid this stretch of Rt. 99 and seek alternate routes to circumvent event traffic,” said Rocky Hill police.

Route 3 can be used as a local alternate to Route 99.

Saturday is the third day of the championship.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dealing with abandoned boats at CT marinas
Abandoned boats causing problems at marinas
Pasta Vita announces 4 of 5 locations will close down
Pasta Vita shutting down multiple locations in July
Police officers in Bloomfield, CT.
Shots fired during Bloomfield burglary; suspects sought
Popular swimming spot in northeast CT closed for the summer
Popular swimming spot in northeast CT closed for the summer
Technical Discussion: A Foggy, Rainy & Muggy Start!
Technical Discussion: A Foggy, Rainy & Muggy Start!

Latest News

Technical Discussion: A Foggy, Rainy & Muggy Start!
Technical Discussion: A Foggy, Rainy & Muggy Start!
Generic police lights
Body recovered from Connecticut River
Middletown police.
Two shootings under investigation in Middletown believed to be connected
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut