Travelers Championship causes delays on Route 99 in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - A stretch of Route 99 in Rocky Hill is experiencing significant traffic due to the Travelers Championship.

Officials with Rocky Hill police say traffic is backed up between West Street and the Cromwell town line.

“Residents are encouraged to avoid this stretch of Rt. 99 and seek alternate routes to circumvent event traffic,” said Rocky Hill police.

Route 3 can be used as a local alternate to Route 99.

Saturday is the third day of the championship.

