Two shootings under investigation in Middletown believed to be connected

Middletown police.
Middletown police.(WFSB File)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Two shootings believed to be connected are under investigation in Middletown.

Police say the first shooting happened on Thursday just before 8:40 p.m. The shooting reportedly happened in the 140 block of Woodbury Circle.

According to their initial investigation, police say the intended target was walking with a 2-year-old family member on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and fired several shots at the victim.

The victim fled the area and was not injured, police say.

The second happened on Friday just before 3:25 p.m.

Police say a vehicle drove up to a residence on Inverness Lane and fired several shots at the home.

No one was struck by gunfire, and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 638-4140.

