Wallingford man accused of reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Wallingford man is accused of driving recklessly and evading police on the Wilbur Cross Parkway last Wednesday.

Connecticut state police’s aggressive driving team was monitoring traffic on Route 15 north around 1:30 p.m. when two vehicles got behind a Trooper in the left lane.

The two drivers appeared to be racing, traveling at 90 MPH, and weaving through traffic.

The Trooper attempted to pull over the lead driver who continued to speed and cut off other drivers.

“The Trooper observed that the accused vehicle was traveling with reckless regard for the safety of other vehicle operators/passengers, and efforts to stop the vehicle were terminated,” said a state police spokesperson.

The second vehicle was pulled over and law enforcement action was taken, according to state police.

State police continued their investigation into the lead driver and went to the driver’s last known address in Wallingford.

Police say the accused reckless driver, 22-year-old Dakotah Chiodo, was outside the residence standing next to the vehicle with the hood up.

According to police, Chiodo acknowledged he was the same reckless driver who engaged police in pursuit and was taken into custody without incident.

Police found a knife in the vehicle, which Chiodo told police he had for protection. Police determined the blade was longer than four inches and it was seized as evidence.

Knife found in car of accused reckless driver (Connecticut State Police)

Chiodo is charged with having a weapon in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, failure to obey signal/engaging Trooper in a pursuit, and reckless driving.

Chiodo was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on July 19.

