What to know about the Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re planning to go to the Travelers Championship, here are some things you’ll need to know.

Saturday marks the third day of the Travelers Championship. The first tee time was pushed to 10:59 due to rain.

Despite the weather, hundreds of spectators are expected to attend.

Here are some things to know if you are planning to attend:

Tickets are virtual through your phone

It’s a cashless event so have a credit or debit card with you

Bags can’t be bigger than 6x6″. This goes for camera and chair bags

Plan out travel and parking before you go. Once you get close to the TPC River Highlands look for signs that say “Gold Lot”

When you first arrive, you have to go through security. Once you’re in you can go straight to the driving range, make a left, and you’ll be near the entrance. That’s where the main activities are.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.