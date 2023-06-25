Summer Escapes
Communications error causes outage for 4,000 Norwich Public Utilities customers

Utility pole in Springfield(KY3)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A communications issue caused thousands of Norwich Public Utilities customers to lose power Saturday night.

Around 4,000 customers lost power around 10:00 and 11:30 p.m, according to a Norwich Public Utilities (NPU) spokesperson.

The outage was attributed to a technical and logistical communications issue between NPU’s Bean Hill Substation and the operators of the regional grid.

“We were able to restore power to several hundred customers withing 30 minutes and had everyone restored within 90 minutes,” said Chris Riley a communications manager at NPU.

