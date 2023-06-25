East Haven hosts fourth annual Fourth of July celebration

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - East Haven is kicking off this year’s Fourth of July festivities.

It is still ten days away from the Fourth of July, but that didn’t stop thousands of people from getting into the holiday spirit with a big celebration.

“It’s really nice seeing the town come together on a night like this,” said Joseph Carfora, Mayor of East Haven.

East Haven’s 21st annual fireworks and beach party was a hit.

“It’s filled with lots of emotion, fun, exciting,” said Davin Garamella, East Haven.

“Anything that you can do with the family is just great,” added Cindy Laporta, East Haven.

Families and friends jammed out to live music and enjoyed tasty food.

The celebration ended with a fireworks show.

“My favorite part is the fireworks,” said Mayor Carfora. “I love walking around and meeting new people that are coming into town, seeing some old friends and everything. Like I said, it’s such a great event.”

It was a special day to come together as a community after a tough couple of years recently came to a close with the official end of the pandemic.

“It’s like, the last three years have just been horrible, horrible,” Laporta said. “Life is just starting to finally get back to normal.”

This is just the start of the Fourth of July fun. See a list of upcoming fireworks displays all across the state HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.