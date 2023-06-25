Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

East Haven hosts fourth annual Fourth of July celebration

East Haven is kicking off this year’s Fourth of July festivities.
By Mike Cerullo
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - East Haven is kicking off this year’s Fourth of July festivities.

It is still ten days away from the Fourth of July, but that didn’t stop thousands of people from getting into the holiday spirit with a big celebration.

“It’s really nice seeing the town come together on a night like this,” said Joseph Carfora, Mayor of East Haven.

East Haven’s 21st annual fireworks and beach party was a hit.

“It’s filled with lots of emotion, fun, exciting,” said Davin Garamella, East Haven.

“Anything that you can do with the family is just great,” added Cindy Laporta, East Haven.

Families and friends jammed out to live music and enjoyed tasty food.

The celebration ended with a fireworks show.

“My favorite part is the fireworks,” said Mayor Carfora. “I love walking around and meeting new people that are coming into town, seeing some old friends and everything. Like I said, it’s such a great event.”

It was a special day to come together as a community after a tough couple of years recently came to a close with the official end of the pandemic.

“It’s like, the last three years have just been horrible, horrible,” Laporta said. “Life is just starting to finally get back to normal.”

This is just the start of the Fourth of July fun. See a list of upcoming fireworks displays all across the state HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dealing with abandoned boats at CT marinas
Abandoned boats causing problems at marinas
Pasta Vita announces 4 of 5 locations will close down
Pasta Vita shutting down multiple locations in July
Police officers in Bloomfield, CT.
Shots fired during Bloomfield burglary; suspects sought
Popular swimming spot in northeast CT closed for the summer
Popular swimming spot in northeast CT closed for the summer
FORECAST: The unsettled weather continues...
Technical Discussion: The unsettled weather continues...

Latest News

FORECAST: The unsettled weather continues...
Technical Discussion: The unsettled weather continues...
East Haven hosts fourth annual Fourth of July celebration
East Haven hosts fourth annual Fourth of July celebration
Crash, police presence reported on I-91 in Rocky Hill
State police searching for robbery suspect who crashed on I-91
Generic police lights
Body recovered from Connecticut River