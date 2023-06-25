Summer Escapes
Final day of Travelers Championship underway

The final day of the Travelers Championship is underway at the TPC River Highlands.
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - The final day of the Travelers Championship is underway at the TPC River Highlands.

While parts of Connecticut saw fog early Sunday morning, precipitation is expected to hold off during gameplay.

The first tee time was set for 8:10 a.m., earlier than Saturday’s which was moved due to a rain delay.

Gameplay on Saturday led to some changes in the rankings.

Vermont native Keegan Bradley is on top by himself. He did share the second round lead with Denny McCarthy going into Saturday but that quickly changed when gameplay got underway.

Currently, Bradley has a one-shot lead over Chez Reavie at 20 under. Bradley and Reavie tee off at 1:55 p.m.

Another player to watch out for is champion Xander Schauffele. During the final round a lot can change on the green.

It will be neck-and-neck to see who wins on Sunday.

Travelers Championship has a $20 million purse and a $3.6 million winner’s share.

If you plan on attending today’s event, here is what you need to know before you go.

