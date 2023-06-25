Summer Escapes
Injuries reported in ‘serious crash’ on Route 205 in Brooklyn

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 205 shut down Sunday morning following a serious crash.

State police say Troopers from Troop D responded to Route 205 at Allen Hill Road just after 4:39 a.m. for an accident.

According to the Department of Transportation, the accident was a serious crash involving two vehicles.

Injuries have been reported but the extent of those injuries is not yet known, state police said.

It is not known how many people were involved in the accident.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

