Keegan Bradley wins 2023 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - Keegan Bradley is your Travelers champion.

Keegan Bradley, a Vermont native and resident of Massachusetts, is now a champion in Connecticut as he wins the travelers by 3 shots.

Zac Blair and Brian Harman finished tied for 2nd at 20 under par.

Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, and Chez Reavie, all tied for 4th, at 19 under par.

