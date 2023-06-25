Summer Escapes
Keegan Bradley wins 2023 Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of...
Keegan Bradley of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 6, 2023.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - Keegan Bradley is your Travelers champion.

Keegan Bradley, a Vermont native and resident of Massachusetts, is now a champion in Connecticut as he wins the travelers by 3 shots.

Zac Blair and Brian Harman finished tied for 2nd at 20 under par.

Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, and Chez Reavie, all tied for 4th, at 19 under par.

