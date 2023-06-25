Summer Escapes
Sunday morning sermon interrupted by hate speech at Enfield church

A church in Enfield was having a Pride celebration during their Sunday morning service when two men disrupted the ceremony with hate speech.
By Mike Cerullo
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A church in Enfield was having a Pride celebration during their Sunday morning service when two men disrupted the ceremony with hate speech.

Pastor Greg Gray of Enfield’s United Church of Christ wants to make it very clear: this is not okay.

The church is decorated with rainbow banners, balloons, and flags to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Cell phone video shows the moment this morning’s Pride Sunday celebration was interrupted.

Before Pastor Gray was about to give his sermon, he says two men got up and started spewing hate and causing a disturbance.

Pastor Gray says the pair had been there for about an hour before this, and were actively not participating.

Enfield police were called and the two disruptors were trespassed from the church.

Pastor Gray is planning a vigil later this week to help the community heal and to send a clear message.

“This behavior is not acceptable in this church or in this town. That the town of Enfield is not hateful. That the town of Enfield does not accept this behavior,” Pastor Gray said.

The vigil will take place this Wednesday at 7 o’clock at the church. The goal is to “love louder than the hate.”

Pastor Gray says everyone is welcome.

