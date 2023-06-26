22-year-old hanging outside sunroof during crash suffers life-threatening injuries

ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A 22-year-old has been transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Derby Ave.

Police say they responded to Derby Avenue (Rt 34) at Racebrook Road (RT 114) at 4:50 p.m. for a serious motor vehicle collision.

19-year-old Jeremie Rodriguez was traveling eastbound on Derby Avenue in a white Honda Civic when he disregarded a traffic control signal and collided with a Dodge Ram.

A 22-year-old rear passenger in Rodriguez’s car was hanging outside of the sunroof when the crash occurred and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Two other passengers in Rodriguez’s car, and two occupants in the Dodge Ram, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rodriguez was arrested and tentatively charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and reckless driving, among other charges.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Tony Colon at 203-891-2130

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.