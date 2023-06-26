Summer Escapes
22-year-old hanging outside sunroof during crash suffers life-threatening injuries

Serious motor vehicle collision on Derby Avenue (Rt 34) at Racebrook Road (RT 114).
Serious motor vehicle collision on Derby Avenue (Rt 34) at Racebrook Road (RT 114).(Orange Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A 22-year-old has been transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Derby Ave.

Police say they responded to Derby Avenue (Rt 34) at Racebrook Road (RT 114) at 4:50 p.m. for a serious motor vehicle collision.

19-year-old Jeremie Rodriguez was traveling eastbound on Derby Avenue in a white Honda Civic when he disregarded a traffic control signal and collided with a Dodge Ram.

A 22-year-old rear passenger in Rodriguez’s car was hanging outside of the sunroof when the crash occurred and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Two other passengers in Rodriguez’s car, and two occupants in the Dodge Ram, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rodriguez was arrested and tentatively charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and reckless driving, among other charges.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Tony Colon at 203-891-2130

