CT ranked among the worst states for Summer road trips

By Kristina Russo
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report ranked Connecticut as the third worst state in terms of summer road trips.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its report, titled “2023′s Worst States for Summer Road Trips,” on Monday.

It reported that Connecticut ranked 48th nationally for summer driving in regards to number of attractions, average gas prices, lowest price of 3-star hotel room, etc.

In order to determine which states had the worst road-trip destinations, WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across thirty-two key metrics.

Here’s how Connecticut’s metrics ranked, which untimely led to its overall rank:

  • 44th – Number of Attractions
  • 38th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room
  • 36th – Avg. Gas Prices
  • 46th – Nightlife Options per Capita
  • 25th – Car Thefts per Capita
  • 50th – Access to Scenic Byways
  • 37th – Lowest Price of Camping
  • 18th – Driving Laws Rating

The only states that ranked worse that Connecticut were Delaware and Rhode Island.

The top three states that have the best road-trip destinations were Texas, New York, and North Carolina.

Source: WalletHub

Read WalletHub’s complete report on its website here.

