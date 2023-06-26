CT ranked among the worst states for Summer road trips

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report ranked Connecticut as the third worst state in terms of summer road trips.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its report, titled “2023′s Worst States for Summer Road Trips,” on Monday.

It reported that Connecticut ranked 48th nationally for summer driving in regards to number of attractions, average gas prices, lowest price of 3-star hotel room, etc.

In order to determine which states had the worst road-trip destinations, WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across thirty-two key metrics.

Here’s how Connecticut’s metrics ranked, which untimely led to its overall rank:

44th – Number of Attractions

38th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room

36th – Avg. Gas Prices

46th – Nightlife Options per Capita

25th – Car Thefts per Capita

50th – Access to Scenic Byways

37th – Lowest Price of Camping

18th – Driving Laws Rating

The only states that ranked worse that Connecticut were Delaware and Rhode Island.

The top three states that have the best road-trip destinations were Texas, New York, and North Carolina.

Read WalletHub’s complete report on its website here.

