CTDOT Customer Experience Action Plan has taken off

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) today launched a new initiative to develop a Customer Experience (CX) Action Plan for public transportation customers throughout the state.

The CX Action Plan will be informed by customer feedback and input, and will outline future programs, policies, and investments to improve public transportation in Connecticut. A new website for the CX Action Plan – TransitCX.com – is now live.

“We are at a pivotal moment in public transportation in Connecticut and across the nation. The pandemic has reinforced that public transportation is essential. Providing equitable access to high quality public transit is vital to the success of our communities and our state,” said CTDOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti.

CX Action Plan goals include:

CONNECT : Connect with customers using public transportation to listen and learn about their transit experiences.

UNDERSTAND : Better understand changing customer needs, expectations, and desires for the state’s transit system.

VISION : Define a vision for the future of all public transportation in Connecticut which is based on customer priorities.

ACTION: Create a clear plan that includes actions that can be taken to achieve the vision and make transit a more comfortable, reliable, and efficient experience for everyone.

CTDOT is engaging with public transportation service providers, stakeholders, community partners, and transit customers, to collect feedback and input on the state’s many public transportation services.

“The heart of this effort is the community engagement. We are excited to get out there and have meaningful discussions about public transportation service to better understand how we can improve,” said CTDOT Customer Experience Transportation Supervising Planner Alicia Leite.

Feedback and input will be the center of the CX Action Plan and will be used to develop priority areas and actions to improve public transportation in Connecticut. To get the maximum amount of customer feedback to inform CX Action Plan development, CTDOT has a robust community engagement plan that includes:

A website for the initiative: TransitCX.com

Stakeholder interviews, community meetings, and informational town halls;

Front-line transit employee engagement;

Focus groups with statewide rail, bus, and paratransit/dial-a-ride customers; and

Pop-up informational tables at bus stops, hubs, rail stations, and community events.

Comments will be collected in-person, on the website, via email at DOT.TransitCX@ct.gov, mail to CX Action Plan, Bureau of Public Transportation, PO Box 317546, Newington, CT 06131-7546, and phone at (860) 594-3618.

