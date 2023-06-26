Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

CTDOT Customer Experience Action Plan has taken off

(WILX)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) today launched a new initiative to develop a Customer Experience (CX) Action Plan for public transportation customers throughout the state.

The CX Action Plan will be informed by customer feedback and input, and will outline future programs, policies, and investments to improve public transportation in Connecticut. A new website for the CX Action Plan – TransitCX.com – is now live.

“We are at a pivotal moment in public transportation in Connecticut and across the nation. The pandemic has reinforced that public transportation is essential. Providing equitable access to high quality public transit is vital to the success of our communities and our state,” said CTDOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti.

CX Action Plan goals include:

  • CONNECT: Connect with customers using public transportation to listen and learn about their transit experiences.
  • UNDERSTAND: Better understand changing customer needs, expectations, and desires for the state’s transit system.
  • VISION: Define a vision for the future of all public transportation in Connecticut which is based on customer priorities.
  • ACTION: Create a clear plan that includes actions that can be taken to achieve the vision and make transit a more comfortable, reliable, and efficient experience for everyone.

CTDOT is engaging with public transportation service providers, stakeholders, community partners, and transit customers, to collect feedback and input on the state’s many public transportation services.

“The heart of this effort is the community engagement. We are excited to get out there and have meaningful discussions about public transportation service to better understand how we can improve,” said CTDOT Customer Experience Transportation Supervising Planner Alicia Leite.

Feedback and input will be the center of the CX Action Plan and will be used to develop priority areas and actions to improve public transportation in Connecticut. To get the maximum amount of customer feedback to inform CX Action Plan development, CTDOT has a robust community engagement plan that includes:

  • A website for the initiative: TransitCX.com;
  • Stakeholder interviews, community meetings, and informational town halls;
  • Front-line transit employee engagement;
  • Focus groups with statewide rail, bus, and paratransit/dial-a-ride customers; and
  • Pop-up informational tables at bus stops, hubs, rail stations, and community events.

Comments will be collected in-person, on the website, via email at DOT.TransitCX@ct.gov, mail to CX Action Plan, Bureau of Public Transportation, PO Box 317546, Newington, CT 06131-7546, and phone at (860) 594-3618.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
15-year-old Griswold High student killed, four others injured in crash on Route 205 in Brooklyn
15-year-old Griswold High student killed, four others injured in crash on Route 205 in Brooklyn
Dealing with abandoned boats at CT marinas
Abandoned boats causing problems at marinas
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Monday June 26.
Technical Discussion: Rain And Storm Chances In The Week Ahead!
Popular swimming spot in northeast CT closed for the summer
Popular swimming spot in northeast CT closed for the summer

Latest News

A press conference will be held at 10 a.m. at the Archdiocese of Hartford Pastoral Center on...
Vatican appoints Vt. native to replace Archbishop Blair
A baseball diamond in Bridgeport, CT.
Police: 20-year-old man arrested after machete attack at Seaside Park
Lamont announces state funding for flooding mitigation in North Hartford
CT ranked 3rd worst state for Summer Road Trips
CT ranked among the worst states for Summer road trips