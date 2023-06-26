Summer Escapes
Deadly crash closes Route 138 in Griswold

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol and Luke Hajdasz
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) – A deadly crash has closed part of Route 138 in Griswold Monday, according to authorities.

State police responded to the two-vehicle crash around 9:22 a.m. It happened on Route 138 at Oakville Road.

A trooper told Eyewitness News the crash is deadly.

The victim has not been identified.

State police previously said serious injuries were reported and two people were taken to the hospital.

The local fire department and EMS also responded to the crash.

“The CSP C.A.R.S. Unit (accident reconstruction) is responding to assist with the investigation,” said state police.

Authorities said the road remains closed. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

