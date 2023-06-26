Summer Escapes
First Tee Connecticut hosts special breakfast at the Travelers Championship

First Tee Connecticut hosts special breakfast
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - First Tee Connecticut hosted a breakfast Saturday to thank its donors, give scholarships, and hear from a CBS broadcaster who specializes in golf.

Sports reporter Amanda Renner graced the stage along with the CEO of First Tee Greg McLaughlin.

The pair spoke to a room of people about the importance of empowering young adults.

“Quickly it evolved into youth development and life skills,” McLaughlin said.

First Tee students learn the skills of golf, but it’s more than that.

Through the multiple programs offered, students learn how golf can translate to their everyday life.

“The game of golf in can teach you so many things about confidence, in the way you present yourself, patience when things aren’t going your way and often times they’re not in the game of golf,” Renner said.

First Tee is a national organization with over 100 chapters across the country.

In Connecticut more than 70,000 kids are involved.

In every chapter, the executive director said students use golf as the classroom.

“While they’re learning having fun with their friends and being active, the goal is to create good young people,” said Mark Moriarty, Executive Director.

Moriarty said students involved in First Tee range in age.

During the breakfast, the organization gave out $55,000 worth of scholarships to students.

“We’re going to award 27 young people,” Moriarty said. “So that they can continue their education and that’s for all grade levels.”

Since the Travelers Championship takes place in Cromwell, it’s only fitting the Cromwell chapter hosts a breakfast on the grounds.

year after year, the room grows in size.

“I think what I love so much about the First Tee, they’ve made the game so much more fun at a younger age and make it so accessible to different people,” said Renner.

Rain or shine on day three of Travelers, people were proud to pack the tent to learn about the greater impact golf has on kids across Connecticut.

