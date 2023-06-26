Lamont announces state funding for flooding mitigation in North Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont will announce the release of a significant amount of state funding that will be used to address sewage overflows in streets and basements.

North Hartford residents have been chronically impacted by the long-term recurrence of sewer overflows.

This will be happening on Monday around 11:30 a.m. outside of the private residence at 294 Granby Street in Hartford.

He will be joined by Senator Richard Blumenthal, Comptroller Sean Scanlon, Treasurer Erick Russell, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes, Mayor Luke Bronin, members of Hartford’s legislative delegation, and community advocates.

