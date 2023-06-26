Looking back at the 2023 Travelers Championship

(WFSB) - The 2023 Traveler’s Championship wrapped up with Keegan Bradley taking home this year’s title and trophy.

This year’s tournament was certainly one for the books.

It featured an incredible field of some of the best golfers in the world with a new name added to the trophy.

Keegan Bradley finished in second place in 2019, but this past weekend, he was on fire.

In a field with 8 of the top 10 golfers in the world, he finished 23 strokes under par for the weekend, a Traveler’s record and as he explained, winning in Cromwell was a dream come true.

Andy Bessette, the Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer said this in a statement: “We are grateful for the support shown by the best fans and players on TOUR, and the countless others who have helped us grow this event into the elite tournament that it is today. We are looking forward to seeing everyone next year.”

With the new relationship between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, still unsure what the future holds for next year’s field.

The 2024 Travelers Championship will take place June 17-23.

This year’s tournament raised over $3 million for charity.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.