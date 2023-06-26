Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

Looking back at the 2023 Travelers Championship

2023 Travelers Championship recap
By Nkwa Asonye
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - The 2023 Traveler’s Championship wrapped up with Keegan Bradley taking home this year’s title and trophy.

This year’s tournament was certainly one for the books.

It featured an incredible field of some of the best golfers in the world with a new name added to the trophy.

Keegan Bradley finished in second place in 2019, but this past weekend, he was on fire.

In a field with 8 of the top 10 golfers in the world, he finished 23 strokes under par for the weekend, a Traveler’s record and as he explained, winning in Cromwell was a dream come true.

Andy Bessette, the Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer said this in a statement: “We are grateful for the support shown by the best fans and players on TOUR, and the countless others who have helped us grow this event into the elite tournament that it is today. We are looking forward to seeing everyone next year.”

With the new relationship between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, still unsure what the future holds for next year’s field.

The 2024 Travelers Championship will take place June 17-23.

This year’s tournament raised over $3 million for charity.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
15-year-old Griswold High student killed, four others injured in crash on Route 205 in Brooklyn
15-year-old Griswold High student killed, four others injured in crash on Route 205 in Brooklyn
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said thunderstorms are possible in CT late Monday night into early...
Technical Discussion: Off and on Downpours Today, Isolated Thunder
Serious motor vehicle collision on Derby Avenue (Rt 34) at Racebrook Road (RT 114).
22-year-old hanging outside sunroof during crash suffers life-threatening injuries
Popular swimming spot in northeast CT closed for the summer
Popular swimming spot in northeast CT closed for the summer

Latest News

2023 Travelers Championship recap
2023 Travelers Championship recap
First Tee Connecticut hosts special breakfast
First Tee Connecticut hosts special breakfast at the Travelers Championship
First Tee Connecticut hosts special breakfast
First Tee Connecticut hosts special breakfast
Keegan Bradley wins 2023 Travelers Championship
Keegan Bradley wins 2023 Travelers Championship