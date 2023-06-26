New bishop appointed to Archdiocese of Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, the Archdiocese of Burlington confirmed that a new bishop will be appointed to succeed Archbishop Leonard Blair in Hartford.

Bishop Christopher J. Coyne, 65-years-old of Burlington, Vt., will be appointed Coadjutor of the Archdiocese of Hartford Connecticut, according to the Catholic Diocese of Burlington, VT.

The Archbishop of Hartford is responsible for the spiritual shepherding of the half-million Catholics in Hartford, New Haven, and Litchfield counties.

Coyne will eventually succeed Archbishop Leonard Blair, who submitted his recently submitted his resignation from the Catholic church.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops defines a coadjutor as “a bishop appointed to a Catholic diocese or archdiocese to assist the diocesan bishop. Unlike an auxiliary bishop, the coadjutor (arch)bishop has the right of succession, meaning that he automatically becomes the new bishop when the diocesan bishop retires, resigns, or dies.”

Archbishop Coyne will take up residence in the Archdiocese of Hartford with a Mass of Welcome to be celebrated at St. Joseph Cathedral, Mother Church of the Archdiocese of Hartford, on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 2 PM.

Until then, he will serve as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Burlington until his welcome in the Archdiocese of Hartford in October at which time the Diocesan College of Consultors will elect an administrator to lead the Diocese of Burlington until a new bishop is appointed by the Holy Father.

Later this morning, reporters will have the opportunity to ask questions regarding Coyne’s appointment.

A press conference will be held later this morning at 10 a.m. at the Hartford Pastoral Center on Bloomfield Avenue.

