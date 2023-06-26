Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

New bishop appointed to Archdiocese of Hartford

Earlier this morning, the Archdiocese of Burlington confirmed that a new bishop will be appointed to succeed Archbishop Leonard Blair in Hartford.
A press conference will be held at 10 a.m. at the Archdiocese of Hartford Pastoral Center on Bloomfield Avenue.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, the Archdiocese of Burlington confirmed that a new bishop will be appointed to succeed Archbishop Leonard Blair in Hartford.

Bishop Christopher J. Coyne, 65-years-old of Burlington, Vt., will be appointed Coadjutor of the Archdiocese of Hartford Connecticut, according to the Catholic Diocese of Burlington, VT.

The Archbishop of Hartford is responsible for the spiritual shepherding of the half-million Catholics in Hartford, New Haven, and Litchfield counties.

Coyne will eventually succeed Archbishop Leonard Blair, who submitted his recently submitted his resignation from the Catholic church.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops defines a coadjutor as “a bishop appointed to a Catholic diocese or archdiocese to assist the diocesan bishop. Unlike an auxiliary bishop, the coadjutor (arch)bishop has the right of succession, meaning that he automatically becomes the new bishop when the diocesan bishop retires, resigns, or dies.”

Archbishop Coyne will take up residence in the Archdiocese of Hartford with a Mass of Welcome to be celebrated at St. Joseph Cathedral, Mother Church of the Archdiocese of Hartford, on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 2 PM.

Until then, he will serve as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Burlington until his welcome in the Archdiocese of Hartford in October at which time the Diocesan College of Consultors will elect an administrator to lead the Diocese of Burlington until a new bishop is appointed by the Holy Father.

Later this morning, reporters will have the opportunity to ask questions regarding Coyne’s appointment.

A press conference will be held later this morning at 10 a.m. at the Hartford Pastoral Center on Bloomfield Avenue.

This is a Developing Story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
15-year-old Griswold High student killed, four others injured in crash on Route 205 in Brooklyn
15-year-old Griswold High student killed, four others injured in crash on Route 205 in Brooklyn
Dealing with abandoned boats at CT marinas
Abandoned boats causing problems at marinas
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Rain And Storm Chances In The Week Ahead!
Popular swimming spot in northeast CT closed for the summer
Popular swimming spot in northeast CT closed for the summer

Latest News

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, according to state police.
Overturned vehicle causes lane closures, traffic delays in Hartford
Police have not confirmed whether or not the crashed ATV and shooting are related.
Police: shots fired on Park Street, victim dropped off at Hartford Hospital
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Rain And Storm Chances In The Week Ahead!
Police have not confirmed whether or not the crashed ATV and shooting are related.
Police: Shots fired on Park Street, Victim dropped off at Hartford Hospital