New community health center opens in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Elm City is expanding access to healthcare. More importantly, they’re making it easier for patients to get the care they need.

The new Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center can be found behind of the Q House on Dixwell Avenue. The old facility is right across the street.

Now, however, with the new move and the new building, they will be able to offer a lot more when it comes to healthcare. They’ll be able to do it all under one roof, too.

For 55 years, New Haven has had a community health center. Now, it has a new, state-of-the-art home.

Carolyn Scott of New Haven took advantage of the health center during the pandemic. “I got all my shots through the Hill Center,” she says. “It was just convenient.”

Scott reflects that it’s great to know more people can now access the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center’s Dixwell facility and all that it offers. “I am ecstatic and joyous,” she says. “Loving this. It’s a blessing.”

The new location started seeing patients just a few weeks ago. Patients primarily came from the Dixwell, Newhallville, and Dwight neighborhoods.

The new, larger clinic will do more than expand its number of current patients, which totals approximately 5,000.

Michael Taylor, the CEO of the Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center, says, “It’s important to have healthcare be accessible, because it frequently means the difference of people accessing care and not. So, being in the community and of the community enables us to do our work more effectively.”

Equally important is the kind of care these patients receive. The new health center will provide adult medicine, dental services, and behavioral health. It will expand its pediatric services to 5 days per week, also adding women’s health, infectious diseases, and other specialties.

“Being able to bring these to the community that we serve is essential,” says Frujen Bridgewater, the practice administrator of the center. “We start with primary care and then take the entire embodiment, putting it all in one facility in their backyard.”

Location, too, is key. The Q House already contains a library branch, a senior center, and after school programs, meaning plenty of people already visit daily.

“No longer does the Q House serve as a place where you go and get referrals for services outside of the building,” says Alder Jeannette Morrison of New Haven. “Now, you have services right in the building.”

The Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center will be a game changer for the healthcare of those who call this neighborhood home.

“I think it’s life,” Carolyn Scott concludes. “It’s rebirth. I think it’s where the community can grow and thrive.”

The health center faculty explains that, often, people don’t even realize what’s offered there. So, now, the center is encouraging residents to take a tour. Better yet, they can take them up on their healthcare.

