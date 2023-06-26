Summer Escapes
Overturned vehicle causes lane closures, traffic delays in Hartford

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, according to state police.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A motor vehicle crash caused traffic delays on this Monday morning in Hartford.

An overturned vehicle was reported around 4:50 a.m. on I-91 southbound near exit 34.

The HOV and the left lane were shut down in the southbound travel direction.

Minor injuries were reported, according to Connecticut State Police.

The crash has since been cleared from the roadway, and delays have eased.

