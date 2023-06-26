Police: Shots fired on Park Street, Victim dropped off at Hartford Hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford police have confirmed that a shooting took place early on Monday morning.

Gunfire rang out in the area of Park Street around 1 a.m. in close proximity to Hartford Hospital.

Minutes after the shots were fired, a shooting victim was dropped off at the hospital

Around the same time, a Channel 3 viewer called our studio and reported hearing gunfire near the reported incident.

Officials confirmed they were investigating a shooting a short time later.

Channel 3 spotted a wrecked, Polar 4-wheeler present at the scene of the incident.

Police have not confirmed whether or not the crashed ATV and shooting are related.

The roadway is blocked by caution tape and several police cruisers as officers continue to investigate.

Police ask the general public to avoid the area surrounding Park Street as they continue to look into the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a Developing Story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.