Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

Police: Shots fired on Park Street, Victim dropped off at Hartford Hospital

Police have not confirmed whether or not the crashed ATV and shooting are related.
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford police have confirmed that a shooting took place early on Monday morning.

Gunfire rang out in the area of Park Street around 1 a.m. in close proximity to Hartford Hospital.

Minutes after the shots were fired, a shooting victim was dropped off at the hospital

Around the same time, a Channel 3 viewer called our studio and reported hearing gunfire near the reported incident.

Officials confirmed they were investigating a shooting a short time later.

Channel 3 spotted a wrecked, Polar 4-wheeler present at the scene of the incident.

Police have not confirmed whether or not the crashed ATV and shooting are related.

The roadway is blocked by caution tape and several police cruisers as officers continue to investigate.

Police ask the general public to avoid the area surrounding Park Street as they continue to look into the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a Developing Story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
15-year-old Griswold High student killed, four others injured in crash on Route 205 in Brooklyn
15-year-old Griswold High student killed, four others injured in crash on Route 205 in Brooklyn
Dealing with abandoned boats at CT marinas
Abandoned boats causing problems at marinas
FORECAST: Higher Rain And Storm Chances In The Week Ahead!
Technical Discussion: Rain And Storm Chances In The Week Ahead!
Popular swimming spot in northeast CT closed for the summer
Popular swimming spot in northeast CT closed for the summer

Latest News

Police have not confirmed whether or not the crashed ATV and shooting are related.
Police: Shots fired on Park Street, Victim dropped off at Hartford Hospital
WFSB Eyewitness News This morning 4:30 am - VOD
FORECAST: Higher Rain And Storm Chances In The Week Ahead!
Technical Discussion: Rain And Storm Chances In The Week Ahead!
Keegan Bradley wins 2023 Travelers Championship
Keegan Bradley wins 2023 Travelers Championship