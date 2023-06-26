Summer Escapes
Potential hate crime disrupts church Pride service in Enfield

By Dylan Fearon
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into a potential hate crime after two people disrupted a church service that was celebrating Pride Month.

It happened Sunday at a church in Enfield.  Police found the two men.

Police are investigating, but the pastor wants it to be clear.

The two men didn’t bring weapons into the church and didn’t threaten anyone with violence, but they are banned from the church.

“I’m thankful they’re sending people our way,” said Pastor Greg Gray of the Enfield Congregational United Church of Christ.

After his service was disrupted Sunday, Gray knows security at houses of worship is important.

“Those feel like they should be our safe spaces and when things like this happen it feels like a violation of our safe space, our home,” Gray said.

Gray was in the middle of a sermon during a Pride service at the church when two men interrupted him and started screaming, going against the service.

“Mental emotional trauma is still a thing. That’s still a real thing. So many of our people are experiencing that kind of aftermath to this event,” said Gray.

Enfield police tracked the two men down and gave them a trespassing notice.

They are banned from the church.

But is it a hate crime? Chief Alaric Fox isn’t sure yet.

The two men didn’t have weapons and didn’t threaten physical violence.

The police will be talking with the state’s attorney’s office.

“If there is a criminal offense it would be a disorderly conduct breach of the peace we’d have to look at the applicability of the hate crime statute,” said Fox.

The church has a service and vigil Wednesday to talk about what Gray is calling unacceptable behavior.

“I wouldn’t want to reach into specifics, but I will have officers present on Wednesday,” Fox said.

Gray doesn’t expect issues Wednesday but is glad police will keep churchgoers safe.

“Things like this cannot make us suspect of every visitor that walks in the door,” said Gray.

That service and vigil is at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

If the two men go to the church again, they’ll be arrested.

