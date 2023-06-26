Summer Escapes
Windsor Locks police seek to locate missing juvenile

She was last seen on Wednesday, June 21st.
Windsor Locks police are seeking to locate a missing juvenile.
Windsor Locks police are seeking to locate a missing juvenile.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - Windsor Locks Police Department is seeking to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Elizabeth “Blake” Jensen, 16-years-old of Windsor Locks, CT., was last seen leaving her residence on Elm Street on Wednesday, June 21st.

Her family believes she may have ordered an Uber when she left her residence.

Jensen was last seen wearing a black dress, white sneakers, and a black and white backpack.

She is about 5′-4″, and 180 lbs with black hair and red highlights.

Police say she has 2 piercings in her lip, and a nose ring.

Windsor Locks Police Department is seeking to locate a missing juvenile.
Windsor Locks Police Department is seeking to locate a missing juvenile.

Jensen’s phone was last located on June 22nd in East Hartford, near the Dattco bus lot on Burnham Street.

Her cell phone has not been located since.

The girl’s family first reached out to Windsor police on June 24th.

Windsor Locks Police Department continues to work with relatives to bring Jensen home.

Please contact the Windsor Locks Police Department at 860-627-1561 if you have any information relating to this missing persons case.

