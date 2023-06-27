$85 million in state funding to address flooding in Hartford’s north end

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - If you live in the north end of Hartford, there is a good chance flooding and sewage issues have plagued your streets and basements for years.

The state announced Monday a $170 million investment toward solving the problem.

The Blue Hills neighborhood has experienced the brunt of flooding.

The state budget that just passed will include $175 million in funding for infrastructure improvements to the city’s water and sewer system.

$85 million of that will come from the state’s clean water fund and clean water fund related funding.

$5 million of that amount will go toward a fund to assist home and business owners impacted by flooding.

The funds will be applied to 12 projects proposed by the Metropolitan District to increase protection from sewer and storm water related flooding in north Hartford.

Five projects will begin this year, six next year and one the following.

At Monday’s announcement an impacted homeowner spoke out.

She hopes this funding will allow her to spend more time outside in a yard that she said has been ruined by flooding.

“I can’t plant flowers I can’t enjoy my backyard, I can’t enjoy my basement because of the flood. I have hope that all of this will get rectified and I can enjoy my residence and enjoy my flowers and go in part of my house,” said Alice Nance.

It’s unclear exactly how that $5 million will be spent but State Comptroller Sean Scanlon said the state will be back in a few weeks to make an announcement about how people can apply for the funding.

