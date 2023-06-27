Arrest made in brutal murder of East Hartford woman

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - East Hartford police arrested 57-year-old Wilkid Valcinord in connection with the murder of his estranged wife, Andra Valcinord.

Police were called for a welfare check at 10 Martin Circle on June 18 and found Andra deceased. Police say she was killed through ‘extreme physical violence’.

They said Andra was found with multiple stab wounds.

Neighbors told Channel 3 that they head ‘frantic screaming’ during the early morning hours of June 18.

Police say they worked with several agencies including the Connecticut State Crime Lab, Hartford States Attorney’s Office, and other law enforcement agencies to develop probably cause and a warrant.

Police say rapid DNA testing was instrumental in the investigation.

“This arrest is a testament to the relentless efforts of our law enforcement professionals, and their commitment to bringing closure to the victim’s family,” said Chief Sansom. “We hope that this significant development will provide some solace to the community and serve as a reminder that we will tirelessly pursue justice.”

Wilkid Valcinord is in custody being held on a $2.5 million bond. He was charged with first degree murder and will be arraigned at Manchester court on Wednesday.

Wilkid Valcinord mug shot (East Hartford Police)

