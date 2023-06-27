Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Boil water advisory issued for portions of Voluntown

An equipment failure occurred and certain areas were issued a boil water advisory as a precaution.
This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be...
This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be notified when it is lifted.(MGN)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A boil water advisory was issued for areas of Voluntown on Tuesday morning.

According to Connecticut Water, an equipment failure occurred overnight and certain areas were issued a boil water advisory as a precaution.

These areas include locations near Valley Drive, Tanglewood Lane, Lakeside Terrace, and Ten Rod Road.

The order was issued because of low pressure in the water system due to the equipment failure.

Officials encourage customers to boil their tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, reconstituting baby formula, or using it for any purpose where it will be consumed.

They added that water can be used without boiling for bathing, cleaning, sanitation, or other purposes where the water is not consumed.

The precautionary order will remain in effect until officials can collect and test water samples from the distribution system to ensure that no bacteria are present.

Test results from the water samples will be returned in approximately 48 hours, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Deadly crash investigation on Route 138 in Griswold
Deadly crash on Route 138 in Griswold is under investigation
Serious motor vehicle collision on Derby Avenue (Rt 34) at Racebrook Road (RT 114).
22-year-old hanging outside sunroof during crash suffers life-threatening injuries
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Generally unsettled through the week!
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide

Latest News

Law enforcement and community advocacy groups are holding conversations at the State Capitol.
Building a better tomorrow with Project Longevity
Sen. Blumenthal worked to send a bipartisan letter to the company who acknowledge private data...
Lawmakers raise concern over TikTok data stored in China
Travelers at Bradley Airport impacted by FAA computer outage
Stormy weather forces travel delays at Bradley Airport
A woman is attacked on a CT Transit bus
Graphic: Woman ‘violently attacked’ while riding CT Transit bus
A woman is attacked on a CT Transit bus
Woman attacked on CT Transit Bus