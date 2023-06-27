Boil water advisory issued for portions of Voluntown

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A boil water advisory was issued for areas of Voluntown on Tuesday morning.

According to Connecticut Water, an equipment failure occurred overnight and certain areas were issued a boil water advisory as a precaution.

These areas include locations near Valley Drive, Tanglewood Lane, Lakeside Terrace, and Ten Rod Road.

The order was issued because of low pressure in the water system due to the equipment failure.

Officials encourage customers to boil their tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, reconstituting baby formula, or using it for any purpose where it will be consumed.

They added that water can be used without boiling for bathing, cleaning, sanitation, or other purposes where the water is not consumed.

The precautionary order will remain in effect until officials can collect and test water samples from the distribution system to ensure that no bacteria are present.

Test results from the water samples will be returned in approximately 48 hours, according to officials.

