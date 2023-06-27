Building a better tomorrow with Project Longevity

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement and community advocacy groups held conversations and speakers at the State Capitol with the goal to reduce and trauma and violence in the state.

For seven and a half years, Valentine Rodriguez was behind bars for armed robbery.

He said an opportunity to change his life fell into his lap.

His parole officer introduced him to a state program called Project Longevity.

The program launched in 2012 with a goal to reduce gang and gun violence in Connecticut cities.

“There first words were we’re here for you and we want to make sure you have all the tools, so you don’t have to go back to prison,” said Rodriguez. “And they kept their word.”

Rodriguez has only been out of prison for a year but already has a career along with a two-bedroom apartment and created a relationship with his 12-year-old son.

He said the program gave him tools to regain confidence in a world he knew nearly nothing about.

“Being gone 7 and a half years, things had really changed,” said Rodriguez. “Now, I have no excuse to fail.”

Today, he spoke to a room full of people about how he turned his life around.

He said more people who are in his old shoes need to know about Project Longevity.

Rodriguez said, “More people should know about it so more people have the opportunity to get the help that I got, without it there’s no telling.”

The Executive Director of the Justice Education Center, Sherry Haller, said the goal of the event was to have groups discuss topics of trauma, mental health, and violence.

“To see what preventatively we can do, what we can do in schools that hasn’t been done before, how we can identify kids, young people, middle-aged people who are on the cusp of doing something bad, what can we do even to prevent that to reducing trauma to begin with or identify the issues those individuals are facing,” said Haller.

