Bysiewicz announces that Waterbury will receive an increase in state funding

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Lieutenant Governor touted tax cuts and education spending for specific Connecticut school districts in the biennial budget.

Susan Bysiewicz made a stop in Waterbury to discuss specific investments in the city.

Waterbury will receive a more than 7 percent increase in state funding.

Special funds were earmarked for blighted property remediation, home-buying programs, and an e-bike voucher system.

The budget also included expansions to the earned income tax credit state-wide. “This is going to help 211,000 tax filers many of them right here in Waterbury,” said Bysiewicz. “We thought expanding the earned income tax credit was critical to helping working families.

