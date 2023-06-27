Climate change might make poison ivy worse this year

Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re spending time outside this summer, it’s important to keep an eye out for poison ivy. Scientists say the plant might stick around a little longer this year.

According to Mark Brand, a professor of horticulture and plat breeding at UConn, climate change is causing an abundance of poison ivy.

“Some of the research shows that the higher the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, it benefits all plants because plants use carbon dioxide to build sugars through photosynthesis. But poison ivy, at least the research shows, it is particularly adaptive at taking advantage of the higher carbon dioxide levels,” said Brand.

The forest canopy is also thinning, as trees die out, there is more light on the forest floor causing poison ivy to grow.

“It will then begin to grow up tree trunks and once it grows up tree trunks, it changes from a non-fruity flowering form, to the adult form where it flowers, produces seeds that the birds spread all over,” said Brand.

Poison ivy removal companies are seeing this influx in recent years.

William Bartlett, the owner of Litchfield County property maintenance says poison ivy can grow just about anywhere.

“I’ve taken it when it’s grown into bays of houses, grown into air conditioning intake ducts,” said Barlett.

He says to avoid mowing over it and it is best to get it with gloves on. If it’s in your yard, it’s best to catch it early before it grows.

