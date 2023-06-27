College faculty concerned about budget impact for part-time workers

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A press conference will be held Tuesday at noon to discuss the immediate impact of the state budget on local students.

Part-time faculty and staff make up over 70% of the individuals employed by Connecticut Community Colleges.

These are the individuals that are most vulnerable to cuts, and those opposed to the budget argue that part-time workers do not receive adequate compensation for their work.

“The recent budget signed into law by Governor Lamont completely failed to make the necessary long-term investments in our CSCU system,” stated Seth Freeman, President of the Congress of Connecticut Community Colleges and Professor at Capital Community College. “Now, at the same time when we are supposed to celebrate the opening of the new CT State Community College, we are simultaneously cutting programs and services while raising student tuition.”

Critics of the budget claim that multiple critical services are being threatened and cut, including student development, academic advising, library, campus safety, and wellness, and food insecurity.

They say the underfunding of community colleges directly hurts the predominately working-class, Black, and Latino student population who rely on public education in our state.

A press conference will be held at 12 p.m. outside the AST Tower at Manchester Community College.

