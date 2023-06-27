Enfield community comes together following hateful acts

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Enfield has seen a recent trend of hateful acts towards minority and LGBTQ+ groups this month.

Police are investigating a potential hate crime at a local church after two people disrupted a service that was celebrating Pride Month on Sunday.

Town officials confirmed there was another incident prior to this one, where hateful letters focusing on minority groups surfaced just before their Juneteenth celebration.

Gherardo Mauri is one of the multiple Enfield residents who woke up to find letters on their lawn on June 17.

“I like to be inclusive of all so that intimidation is kind of concerning,” said Mauri.

Enfield Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu says she is disappointed in these hateful acts, but is proud of how her town reacted to them.

She says Good Samaritans cleaned up the letters, preventing others from seeing the message.

“Other concerned neighbors went out and discarded them because they didn’t want their neighbors to see them,” she said.

In response to these acts, the town plans to come together Wednesday night for a vigil of support for cultural diversity and the LGBTQ+ community.

The vigil will be at 7:00 on the church grounds. Community groups, town officials, and police will be in attendance.

The event has been called Live Louder Love in response to recent events.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.