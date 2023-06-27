“Flight cancelled? Know your rights

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday was a day full of headaches at airports across the country. According to flightaware.com, more than one thousand flights were cancelled, another 2,000 were delayed.

At Bradley International Airport, there were frustrated passengers in almost every corner.

“I was supposed to fly yesterday,” said Preston Higgs.

“I was supposed to take off at 1:15 today,” said Samantha Pinedo.

Pinedo was supposed to be flying home to Charleston Tuesday afternoon. Instead, she was waiting for an evening flight to Raleigh, but she was debating just renting a car.

“I don’t feel it’s reliable, and I would rather drive almost 15 hours than have to get on a plane,” said Pinedo.

Data from flightaware.com shows so far this June, an average of 1 out of every 5 flights arriving to Bradley was delayed. On Sunday June 25th, that number was 40%.

Bill McGee is a former FAA dispatcher. He’s now the senior fellow for aviation and travel for the American Economic Liberties Project. McGee isn’t expecting things to get better anytime soon.

“I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there’s every indication it’s going to be another tough summer in 2023,” said McGee.

McGee says it’s important to know your rights before you get to the airport.

“There’s something called a contract of carriage. Whether you know it or not, you’re signing it and agreeing to it every time you book an airline ticket and give them your credit card information,” said McGee.

You can normally find that contract attached to your e-ticket or on the airline’s website. The fine print should outline what to expect if something goes wrong.

The Department of Transportation also has a dashboard to help you compare airlines and their policies. (https://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/airline-cancellation-delay-dashboard)

“The more you know the better,” said McGee.

McGee also recommends trying to fly as early as possible.

“The first flight of the day has the greatest chance of getting there on time, not being delayed, not being cancelled,” said McGee.

More than 2,000 flights have been delayed across the country.

