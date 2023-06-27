Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

“Flight cancelled? Know your rights

More than 2,000 flights have been delayed across the country.
More than 2,000 flights have been delayed across the country.
By Cassidy Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday was a day full of headaches at airports across the country. According to flightaware.com, more than one thousand flights were cancelled, another 2,000 were delayed.

At Bradley International Airport, there were frustrated passengers in almost every corner.

“I was supposed to fly yesterday,” said Preston Higgs.

“I was supposed to take off at 1:15 today,” said Samantha Pinedo.

Pinedo was supposed to be flying home to Charleston Tuesday afternoon. Instead, she was waiting for an evening flight to Raleigh, but she was debating just renting a car.

“I don’t feel it’s reliable, and I would rather drive almost 15 hours than have to get on a plane,” said Pinedo.

Data from flightaware.com shows so far this June, an average of 1 out of every 5 flights arriving to Bradley was delayed. On Sunday June 25th, that number was 40%.

Bill McGee is a former FAA dispatcher. He’s now the senior fellow for aviation and travel for the American Economic Liberties Project. McGee isn’t expecting things to get better anytime soon.

“I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there’s every indication it’s going to be another tough summer in 2023,” said McGee.

McGee says it’s important to know your rights before you get to the airport.

“There’s something called a contract of carriage. Whether you know it or not, you’re signing it and agreeing to it every time you book an airline ticket and give them your credit card information,” said McGee.

You can normally find that contract attached to your e-ticket or on the airline’s website. The fine print should outline what to expect if something goes wrong.

The Department of Transportation also has a dashboard to help you compare airlines and their policies. (https://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/airline-cancellation-delay-dashboard)

“The more you know the better,” said McGee.

McGee also recommends trying to fly as early as possible.

“The first flight of the day has the greatest chance of getting there on time, not being delayed, not being cancelled,” said McGee.

More than 2,000 flights have been delayed across the country.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday June 27. Here's the 4:30pm forecast.
Technical Discussion: Generally unsettled through the week!
Deadly crash investigation on Route 138 in Griswold
Deadly crash on Route 138 in Griswold is under investigation
Serious motor vehicle collision on Derby Avenue (Rt 34) at Racebrook Road (RT 114).
22-year-old hanging outside sunroof during crash suffers life-threatening injuries
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide

Latest News

Students join lawmakers to help the city with issues facing the youth such as lowering chronic...
Hartford Youth Advisory Board helps city officials tack tough issues
School police are investigating after someone was assaulted Monday night by three teens.
Three teens attack a person walking on Yale University’s campus
A woman is attacked on a CT Transit bus
Graphic: Woman ‘violently attacked’ while riding CT Transit bus
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday June 27. Here's the 4:30pm forecast.
Technical Discussion: Generally unsettled through the week!
School police are investigating after someone was assaulted Monday night by three teens.
Yale student attacked on campus