Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

GREAT KIDS: Twin sisters graduate together as Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Graduation Cap
Graduation Cap(WLUC)
By Wendell Edwards
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The only thing better than graduating at the top of one’s glass, is graduating at the top with your twin sister.

18-year-old inseparable twins Andrea and Amanda D’Oleo share the stage as the Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

Andrea said, “I don’t think we’ve spent more than a day or two apart.” These sisters and high school seniors are as close as their grade-point-averages separated by less than 1-point.

These twins are graduating at the top of their class at great paths academy with Andrea finishing first and Amanda right behind her.

It was rare that siblings finished as valedictorian and salutatorian let alone a set of twins.

This was a fact not lost on these sisters who say they pushed each other. “She would be like, you know we are fighting for something,” said Andrea. “This is more the emotions you are feeling right now.”

Amanda said, “she was always there saying the same exact thing to me, telling me to fight for this.”

Over the years, they’ve learned they work well united, and they found inspiration from their older sister who set the example when she finished as salutatorian at the same school in 2015.

“I think it was more like seeing our older sister,” said Andrea. “She was a really big role model in our lives. She can do it. We have to do it too.”

They’ve done everything together their entire lives and graduation night wasn’t any different.

The twins both gave speeches and even this they did together.

In their joint graduation speech, the twins went out on top, their sisterhood and friendship on full display showing that these twins are truly one of a kind.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Deadly crash investigation on Route 138 in Griswold
Deadly crash on Route 138 in Griswold is under investigation
Serious motor vehicle collision on Derby Avenue (Rt 34) at Racebrook Road (RT 114).
22-year-old hanging outside sunroof during crash suffers life-threatening injuries
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday June 27. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Generally unsettled through the week!
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide

Latest News

Travelers at Bradley Airport impacted by FAA computer outage
Stormy weather forces travel delays at Bradley Airport
The budget includes expansions to the earned income tax credit state-wide.
Bysiewicz announces that Waterbury will receive an increase in state funding
Police said, video surveillance showed 4 suspects removing 5 golf carts from the facility.
Three Yamaha golf carts stolen from Chippanee Golf Club
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday June 27. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Generally unsettled through the week!