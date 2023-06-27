Summer Escapes
Hartford Youth Advisory Board helps city officials tack tough issues

Students join lawmakers to help the city with issues facing the youth such as lowering chronic absenteeism rates across schools.
By Ayah Galal
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford’s Youth Advisory board met with the mayor to help the city tackle issues such as absentee rates and youth homelessness.

Oshay Semprit is a junior at Bulkeley High School, and he’s one of the newest members serving on Hartford’s Youth Advisory board.

“I wanted to get on the youth advisory board to help the city focus more on schools,” said Semprit.

He’s determined to help the city find ways to lower chronic absenteeism rates across schools.

“Some of the issues I’m seeing is they just don’t have any motivation to go to school,” said Semprit. “Students feel like school isn’t going to help them in their future.”

A total of 8 new Youth Advisory Board members were selected to share input on how to make positive changes in the capital city.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said, “we need your insight, we need your help.”

Bronin took notes as students shared which issues they want to see tackled.

Junior Adrian Dilone from Kinsella Magnet School of performing Arts said, “The main reason I did want to join this board was so that I can fix the issues with the problems we have with students whether skipping school or doing stuff outside of school that aren’t’ the most appropriate like getting themselves involved in gangs and violence and using things that aren’t for kids.”

As students spearhead change, they’re also gaining valuable civic leadership skills.

Michkael McKenzie from Hartford said, “it’s not only the youth input that’s important, but it’s important when you have adults backing you up as well.”

Those students are serving two-year terms and meeting with the city each month.

